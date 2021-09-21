West Bengal Rains: Multiple Trains Cancelled & Rescheduled; IMD Puts Out Forecast

Due to heavy rain and accompanying waterlogging at Kolkata station in Sealdah Division and Tikiapara yard on Tuesday, several trains were cancelled. Several Howrah-bound trains were also diverted to Dum Dum Junction or Kankinara, while others were diverted to Sealdah rather than Kolkata. The trains 03113/03114 Kolkata - Lalgola - Kolkata special, 02261 Kolkata - Haldibari special, and 03161 Kolkata - Balurghat special have all been cancelled.

The Sitamarhi - Kolkata special at Kankinara, the Radhikapur - Kolkata special at Belgharia, and the 03122 Gazipur - Kolkata special at Dum Dum Junction will all be short-circuited, while the Kolkata - Gorakhpur special will originate in Sealdah rather than Kolkata. The Gorakhpur-Kolkata express would also be diverted to Sealdah. Meanwhile, due to heavy rains and flooding, three trains have been rescheduled. The Kolkata-Jammu Tawi special has been rescheduled for 14.45 hours, the Kolkata-Amritsar special for 15.20 hours, and the Howrah-Malda special for 16.30 hours.

দুয়ারে টেমস।

Thames at your doorstep.

Promise to turn Kolkata into London has been kept before crucial by-election.#DuareThames



pic.twitter.com/B9PImKtvda — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) September 20, 2021

West Bengal rains: Multiple trains cancelled or rescheduled; IMD puts out forecast

After heavy rains, some areas in Kolkata are partially submerged. Kolkata and its surrounding districts are experiencing significant rains as a result of cyclonic circulation moving from the North West Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area extends up to 5.8 km above main sea level across southern areas of Gangetic West Bengal and its vicinity, with the associated cyclonic circulation.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on September 21. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on September 21," IMD said in its bulletin.

Venice alla Kolkata, after a night of rain pic.twitter.com/FU3hdVyvNv — Or-G (@DeltaGam9) September 20, 2021

West Bengal rains prediction

Heavy rains, lightning, and thunderstorms surprised residents of South West Bengal on Monday. Since Sunday evening, several districts in South West Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, have been drenched with rain. The IMD issued an advisory on Monday morning, forecasting moderate to heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning for the next several days in South West Bengal and surrounding states.

Waterlogged in IT hub sector 5 Due to heavy rain kolkata... pic.twitter.com/LsKnjnVCyv — Md Ghaus Ashraf (@ghausashraf6) September 20, 2021

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: ANI)