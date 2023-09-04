West Bengal: Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 8.60 Cr Recovered From Pit In Forest Area Near Border

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) carried out a major crackdown against smuggling of gold along the Indo-Bangladesh Border area in West Bengal. The joint team launched a search operation along the international border in Nadia district of West Bengal, during which 106 gold biscuits and other pieces were recovered from a house located in the forested area. The gold biscuits were found secretly concealed under soil in a pit.

The recovered gold that weighed around 14.30 kg was valued at around Rs 8.60 crores. During the entire operation, two smugglers were arrested from the forested area on September 2. Both the accused are said to be the key members of the cartel involved in cross-border smuggling and distribution of gold. Further inquiry in the matter is being carried out.

Specific intelligence regarding smuggling of gold was received by DRI, BSF

An official of the Customs department stated that a specific input was received regarding the cross-border smuggling of gold. The official said, “Based on specific intelligence developed by the DRI, a joint operation was launched in coordination with the BSF along the international border in West Bengal’s Nadia district.”

The joint team conducted a search operation in the forested area near the border village. During the intense search of the area, 106 gold biscuits and gold pieces were recovered from a house concealed under the soil in a pit. Later, the other day, the team arrested two accused involved in the racket.