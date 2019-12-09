West Bengal: Three School Students Injured In A Crude Bomb Blast In Baruipur Area

Three school children have been reported as injured in a crude bomb blast in the South 24 Parganas district in Baruipur area of West Bengal. The incident took place on Monday, 9th December. The three students identified as Manab Sarkar, Raj Sheikh, and Rajesh Sardar are all students of class nine of Kalikrishna School.

The incident

The three children were playing at an under-construction building near the school. First, they were taken to Baruipur Hospital. However, they were shifted to Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata when their condition started deteriorating.

According to sources, splinters in the crude bomb have injured the three students. Baruipur district police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

