West Bengal To Conduct Trials On COVID Booster Shots Amid Omicron Scare; Seeks DCGI Nod

The West Bengal government is planning to soon conduct trials of COVID-19 booster shots in the metropolis, and has started feasibility tests at different medical establishments, a senior official of the health department said on Friday. According to Republic Media Network's ground reports, the Government has expressed willingness to initiate the booster jabs inoculation by the end of this year if the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) provides the necessary permits. 'Six hospitals have come forward so far, expressing their willingness to be part of the trials,' added the official.

West Bengal Govt initiates test for booster shots:

"We are conducting feasibility tests in the city, where we are planning to have trials of the booster dose. We have also written to the Drugs Controller General of India, and hope to get a positive reply," the official was quoted.

School of Tropical Medicine, College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital, Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital are the three government medical facilities that have evinced interest in this regard. Moreover, priority would be given to those in the healthcare sector for trials of the booster shots. 'Around 600 people will be chosen primarily from the sector,' the official added.

Top health experts call for COVID-19 booster shots

The Indian SARS-COV-2 genome consortium (INSACOG) has recommended the administration of boosters or third doses for people who are at high risk of exposure. According to ANI, the INSACOG in its weekly briefing said that those above 40 years or those at high risk/exposure may be considered as a priority for the booster shots as they have a low level of antibodies. Additionally, it also called for the immediate vaccination of all the unvaccinated at-risk people.

“Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk/high-exposure may be considered since low levels of neutralising antibodies from current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although the risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced by vaccination," INSACOG said according to a press note.

Image: PTI