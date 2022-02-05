Western Air Command Holds Annual Aerospace Safety Meet, Talks Accident Prevention Tactics

On February 4, the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force conducted the annual aerospace safety council meet which was chaired by Air Marshal Amit Dev, who is the Air Officer Commanding in Chief. While Air Marshal GS Bedi who is the Director General (Inspection and Safety) from Air Headquarters was in attendance, the conclave was held in hybrid mode through video tele conferencing, the IAF press release stated.

It was brought to the fore that the objective of the meeting was to address the areas of concern that affect aerospace safety and devise mechanisms to strengthen accident prevention strategy of the Western Air Command. The interaction provided a platform for the exchange of ideas to facilitate enhanced awareness of aerospace Safety, address core issues and discuss the current trends, the press release stated.

The important functionaries were exhorted to work towards the safe and effective accomplishment of missions, it added.

Air Marshal Amit Dev emphasised the importance of aerospace safety in the dynamic environment. He appreciated the efforts of the field commanders towards enhancing mission accomplishment while maintaining the enhanced aerospace safety.

IAF likely to complete deployment of 1st regiment of S-400 Missile System by February

The deployment of the first regiment of the S-400 Triumf missile systems is likely to be completed at an airbase in Punjab by February, military officials said. They said that the Indian Air Force has initiated the deployment process of the missile system and it will take at least six more weeks to complete.

According to a PTI report, the first regiment of the S-400 air defence system is being deployed in such a way that it can cover parts of the border with China (northern sector) as well as Pakistan (frontier).

India will receive five units of the S-400 missile systems from Russia. During the 2018 India-Russia summit in New Delhi, India had inked a $5.43 billion deal for the purchase of five S-400 surface-to-air missile systems for long-term security needs.

The S-400 Triumf is a mobile surface-to-air missile system developed by Russia's ACDBME (Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering). It is among the most advanced air defence systems available in the market. The missile system is designed with an aim to exterminate tactical and strategic aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and hypersonic weapons.