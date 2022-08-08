What Is GPS-based Toll Collection Discussed By Nitin Gadkari In Rajya Sabha? Check Details

In a bid to resolve the issues like traffic snarls and long queues due to toll plazas, Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, August 03 announced that the government is looking at new technologies including GPS-based toll systems, to replace toll plazas in the country. But how this system will work?

Here's how GPS-based toll collection system will work

GPS or Global Positioning System is a satellite-based navigation system which the government is planning to use to resolve the toll plaza issue. According to the GPS-based toll collection system, the toll would be collected based on the GPS imaging wherein the distance travelled by the GPS-enabled car on the highway or expressway and making a person pay only for the distance they traverse unlike the current system wherein the whole toll has to be paid even if a person enters or exists the highway or expressway at some midway.

Under this system when the GPS-enabled car enters a highway/expressway, the system installed there would track the vehicle and based on the kilometres it travels, the system will automatically deduct the toll price at the exit point. For this system, all the vehicle owners will be required to have GPS installed in their vehicles and in addition to this, they also need to register their details such as name, address, vehicle model and registration number along with bank details. It is not clear whether the toll amount will be deducted directly from the bank account or a special online wallet designed for this system.

'Will bring new technology in 6 months': Nitin Gadkari

Addressing Rajya Sabha on August 03, Gadkari said, "We are in the process of introducing GPS instead of FASTag while using satellite and on the basis of which we want to take the toll. Technology is also available on the number plate and there is good technology available in India." Adding further he stated that to do so they need to bring a bill to amend the motor vehicle law in Parliament because if anyone is not paying the toll then there is no law available yet to penalise them.

He said that they are in the process of selecting the best technology for the collection of tolls, and will also bring important legislation to Parliament. When asked about when the new system for toll collection will be brought into effect, the Union Miniter of Transport said, "Within six months, I will try my level best to do it as this is the need of the hour. This is important for the people of the country and to rid the problem of traffic."