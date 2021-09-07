What Is 'Nokku-Kooli': A Practice In Kerala That Demanded ₹10 Lakh To Let ISRO Truck Pass

Ever since ISRO's truck carrying scientific components was stopped by headload workers in Kerala for extortion on September 5, an outrage has ensued which also unblanketed the practice of 'Nokku-kooli' that is ushering under a smoke-screen even after a ban.

The vehicle, carrying components of ISRO's next Trisonic Wind Tunnel project, was blocked in South Tumba of Thiruvananthapuram by the workers who demanded ₹10 lakh from the space agency in return for permission to pass. As per sources, the truck was en-route from Mumbai to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, where the project is being developed.

However, the truck was allowed to pass following the Kerala government's intervention hours after the halt.

The practice of 'Nokku-kooli'

The state of Kerala has hogged a bad spotlight owing to this act as workers involved in this infamous business demand daily wages for doing zero work. Primarily involving the headload workers, these people are employed to unload goods from a vehicle, for which they are paid. However, the unloading process which requires heavy machines instead of human labour provides the labourers with an opportunity to protest against the employers, claiming they were denied a job.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government banned the infamous activity in 2018 but the latest extortion news exposed the negligence towards it. Surprisingly, the news surfaced just two days after the Kerala High Court ordered the state authorities to lay out a plan to eradicate the wrongdoing by workers.

Impact on Kerala

The Kerala High Court's single-judge bench slammed the government stating 'Nokku-kooli' has blotted the state's image nationally, reported ANI. Moreover, the court also criticised the government and underscored the government's failure in curbing the practice despite the three-year-old ban.

The court's statement followed a petition filed by Sundareshan of Kollam, who was seeking police protection from 'Nokku-kooli'. As per ANI, the petition stated,

"I wanted to construct a hotel building on my property. However, some of the leaders of the CITU (CPIM's labour organisation) and INTUC (Congress' Labour Organisation) obstructed my workers from carrying out construction. This was because earlier I refused to give Nokku Kooli to these unions".

(IMAGE CREDITS: PTI)