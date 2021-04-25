What Is The Impact Of Vaccination On COVID-19 Infection Rate? Read Health Ministry's Data

With raging cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Centre has been pushing to ramp up vaccination in order to curtail the spread of the virus. From ramping up the production of the COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country to applying for necessary permissions with the SEC to grant approval to more vaccines, to expanding the innovation drive to all those over 18 years from May 1, the nation is working towards mass inoculations to break the transmission chain. And as per the data put out by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, vaccination will prove to play a key role in this.

Has Vaccination reduced COVID-19 cases?

For Bharat Biotech and India's first indigenous vaccine- Covaxin, as of April 20, among the 93,56,436 people who have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, only 0.04% have found to be positive which is about 4,208 people. This infection rate has been brought down even further after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Among the 17,37,178 people who have successfully taken both doses of the vaccine, only 695 have been infected.

For SII's Covishield, as of April 20, the data has revealed that out of the 10,03,02,745 people who have taken the first dose only 0.02% have been infected which is around 17,145. Of the people who have received the second dose which is around 1,57,32,754, only 0.03 that is 5,014 people have been infected post-vaccination.

Data for both COVID-19 vaccinations has revealed that the chances of contracting Coronavirus is brought down successfully and significantly- down to a mere 0.03% if a person has been administered both doses of the vaccine.

Infection after vaccination- Here's what the Centre says

Earlier this week, the Union Health Ministry had also cleared the air around people testing COVID positive in spite of getting the first dose of vaccination. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had noted that most of those who were getting infected were healthcare and frontline workers who were facing prolonged and repeated exposure to the virus.

Citing data, he said, "Two to four per ten thousand breakthrough infections has occurred this is because healthcare and frontline worker are more prone to exposure." He added, "This is not worrisome and vaccination must continue."

Over 14,09,16,417 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as on April 25, 8 am, as per the MOHFW.