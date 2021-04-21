Which States Have Announced Free COVID-19 Vaccines From May 1? Check Full List Here

As the nation grapples under the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, facing a shortage of essential resources including medical oxygen, anti-viral drugs as well as vaccines, states have taken extraordinary steps to fight the ongoing health crisis. From importing vaccines to bearing the cost of large-scale inoculation, States have strengthened efforts to curb the spread of the deadly infection which has claimed 1,82,553 lives so far.

Here’s how states are preparing to vaccinate their citizens and to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission:

Sikkim

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that State government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens between 18 to 45 years. He said the State government will bear the cost of the vaccines of the people in the age group of 18-45 if the Centre does not bear the cost. Sikkim now has 536 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,023 patients have recovered from the disease.

Bihar

The Bihar government announced that it will provide free COVID vaccination to all adults. CM Kumar said that the State government will bear the cost of administering jabs to all citizens of the State above 18 years of age starting from May 1. From the beginning, the state government has been providing vaccine to its natives of all the categories without any payment, in the government as well as in the listed private hospitals across the state.

Kerala

Kerala CM declared that the State Govt would provide the vaccine against COVID-19 free of cost for everyone in the State. "Vaccines will be provided free of cost for everyone in Kerala. We don't have the habit of changing our stance like others. We had announced free vaccines in the State," he said. CM further added, "The Centre has asked the State governments to purchase the vaccine from the vaccine-makers. The governments are already reeling under a financial crisis. This decision will create an additional burden on State governments."

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has declared that the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered free of cost to all adults in the state from May 1 onwards. This decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting on a day when the state reported 29,754 fresh cases and 162 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has also announced all adults above the age of 18 years would be provided free Covid-19 vaccination in the state from May 1. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. With this, Madhya Pradesh has become the third BJP-ruled state to announce free Covid-19 vaccination for all adults.

Assam

The Assam government has also decided to vaccinate its residents free of cost. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that everyone from 18 to 45 years of age will be vaccinated for free. Sarma further added that funds collected through 'Assam Arogya Nidhi' will be utilised for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. The minister further informed that the state government has already placed an order for 1 crore doses with Bharat Biotech for its Covaxin doses.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has also joined the list of states providing free COVID-19 vaccines to all adults from May 1. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel stressed that his government would take all possible steps to save the lives of people. He also requested the Centre to ensure the availability of an adequate number of vaccine doses to the state.

A day earlier, the state government had sought details on how vaccine production will be boosted. While a total of 45,86,307 persons have been inoculated in the state till now, 5,50,364 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

SII Unveils Covishield as India allows vaccines to all

On April 19, the Centre announced that everyone above 18 years of age would be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination from May 1. It also allowed private hospitals and states to purchase vaccine doses directly from manufacturers. Vaccine manufacturers will be free to supply 50% doses to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1. On Wednesday, the Serum Institute of India said it will provide its Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose to state governments and Rs 600 per dose to private hospitals from May 1.

A total of 11,12,87,780 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 1,78,09,646 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.