WHO Appoints Former Health Secretary Preeti Sudan To Its Panel For Pandemic Preparedness

The World Health Organisation’s independent panel for pandemic response has appointed India’s former health secretary Preeti Sudan as one of its 11 panellists from across the world. However, the decision by the panel’s head, former New Zealand PM Helen Clarke and former Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, received a subdued response from India.

It is said that India recommended former foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale for this position. In a meeting of the Chairs last week, Helen Clarke reportedly said that Sudan’s experience as the head of leading India’s pandemic response makes her much more suited for the job.

Member states including India were invited to nominate their candidates for the post but the chairs were allowed to pick their desired candidate as they did with Sudan.

“While the panel reviewed more than 120 people, it made the final appointments based on skills (including expertise in outbreak response, managing national health systems, leadership in youth and community engagement, socio-economic analytical capabilities), knowledge about the international system including WHO and experience from similar international processes,” a press release dated September 3 said.

“All panel members will serve in their individual capacity and will not represent either their government nor specific organisational interests,” it added.

Their first meeting of the panel members will be held on September 17 and in May next year, the panel is expected to address how the pandemic emerged and why countries were caught unprepared.

Gokhale's nomination to the WHO panel

According to a senior government official, Gokhale was even referred by the Prime Minister’s Office for a number of reasons, including that Gokhale has served as ambassador to China, and was an “expert on multi-lateral issues” due to his experience as the foreign secretary. India is among 62 nations that have demanded a probe into the origins of Coronavirus. US President Donald Trump led the charge, accusing China of concealing information about the virus.

Preeti Sudan said on Saturday that she does not know about the background of her appointment. Sudan did not apply for the position, her appointment was pushed by Clarke who worked with the Indian officer on the board of The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.

