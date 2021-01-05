WHO Chief Heaps Praise On India's 'decisive' COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday praising India said that it continues to take "decisive action" and "demonstrate its resolve to end COVID-19 pandemic." Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the WHO chief said that as the world's largest vaccine producer, "it's well placed to do so."

'India continues to take decisive action'

"If we act together, we can ensure effective and safe vaccines are used to protect the most vulnerable everywhere," Tedros Ghebreyesus tweeted.

#India continues to take decisive action & demonstrate its resolve to end #COVID19 pandemic. As the 🌍’s largest vaccine producer it’s well placed to do so.

If we #ACTogether, we can ensure effective & safe vaccines are used to protect the most vulnerable everywhere @narendramodi — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 4, 2021

The statement from WHO comes after India's drugs regulator DCGI on Sunday approved Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute, as well as indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

"WHO welcomes the first emergency use authorization given to COVID-19 vaccine in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This decision taken today by India will help intensify and strengthen the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the region. The use of the vaccine in prioritized populations, along with the continued implementation of other public health measures and community participation will be important in reducing the impact of COVID-19," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia Region in a statement.

India approves 2 COVID-19 vaccines

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) was given on the basis of recommendations submitted by a COVID-19 subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). "After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation," DCGI Dr V G Somani told a press conference in New Delhi.

READ | Chinese billionaire Jack Ma missing? Speculation rife amid Xi's crackdown on Alibaba boss

READ | India Approves SII's Covishield & Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID Vaccines: DCGI statement

Also, the authority granted Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare the permission to conduct the Phase III clinical trial of its vaccine candidate in India, Somani said. The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield. Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

READ | After Akhilesh Yadav's 'don't trust vaccine' nonsense, another SP neta makes wilder claim

READ | WHO issues statement as India approves 2 COVID-19 Vaccines: 'Will help intensify fight'