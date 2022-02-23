Who Is Kim Davy? Danish Mastermind Behind Arms Drop In West Bengal's Purulia

In a big development to the Purulia arms drop case, the main accused in the case, Kim Davy, is to be extradited to India. The confirmation that Denmark has sent its representative to Kolkata to check court conditions, was first reported by Republic Media Network. After 26 years, Davy, who is the "key conspirator" in the 1995 Purulia arms drop case, is now close to being brought to India.

So who is Niels Holck, better known as Kim Davy, the Danish mastermind behind the dumping of a plane-load of weapons in West Bengal?

Who is Kim Davy?

Danish national Niels Holck, who has made no secret of his role in dropping a large number of arms from an aircraft in Purulia district of Bengal in December 1995, didn't want the world to believe him as a terrorist and so released a memoir in English and participated in a documentary project.

Holck, under the forged identity of Kim Davy, detailed The Arms Drop, a special presentation at North America’s largest documentary film festival, Hot Docs. This was a part of his mission to get his version on record.

The film that captured the period between two trials in Denmark, when a court first judged Holck fit to be extradited to India, and another overruled that on human rights grounds, mentioned Holck as a common man living a normal life near Copenhagen until the 2010 trial.

It is learned that Kim Davy ran a solar energy firm that was shut down after the Danish government changed laws to target him. As per the documentary details, Davy's wife divorced him and he has two children named Arjuna and Jaya.

Holck had written a book, De Kalder Mig Terrorist, meaning, 'They call me Terrorist'.

In an interview with Arnab Goswami, Holck in 2011, when the extradition trial was underway, had claimed that he was a mere cog in a joint operation between the Indian Research & Analysis Wing and the British Mi5 blessed by the ruling Congress Party to overthrow the West Bengal government.

The conspiracy behind the arms drop is still not clear whether the arms were meant for the Ananda Marga religious cult, or were actually supposed to be routed to Kachin rebels in neighbouring Myanmar.

