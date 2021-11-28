Who Is Matilda Kullu? ASHA Worker Featured In Forbes 21 Powerful Women Of India List

Matilda Kullu, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker from Sundargarh district in Odisha has been named among the strongest women personalities in the country by Forbes. Kullu, who is a COVID warrior featured in the Forbes India W-Power 2021 list. The list featured the likes of Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforces India, popular actors Sanya Malhotra and Rasika Dugal.

Who is Matilda Kullu?

Kullu, a 45-year-old woman working in Gargadbahal village in Baragaon of Sundargarh district for the last 15 years have now been named amongst the strongest women personalities in the country. Having worked as an ASHA worker, Kullu has been instrumental in bringing the healthcare system closer to the people of the rural village of Gargadbahal. The local hero has now received praises from different parts of the country, for her remarkable feat.

Listing her third in the Forbes India W-Power 2021 list, Forbes noted that the ASHA worker has devoted her life to looking after 964 people in the Baragaon tehsil. Kullu is the village’s COVID-19 warrior. Kullu has made an immeasurable amount of work in the health sector despite earning only Rs 4,500 a month. The website also notes this ASHA worker’s mantra to be proud of saving people’s lives.

Making it to the list of Forbes Powerful Women of India, Kullu has come a long way, notes Forbes. Kullu helped the villagers understand the importance of good medical healthcare. She convinced the villagers, who are mostly tribals, to visit hospitals and doctors. Apart from ensuring appropriate medical routes for the sick, she also fought casteism and untouchability during door-to-door visits as she belongs to a Scheduled Tribe.

Speaking about the hardship of her duty, Kullu noted she found it difficult in the past. “It was really bad some years ago, things are much better now. People have become more understanding and less superstitious. The old generation still practises untouchability but that doesn’t bother me anymore”, said Kullu while speaking to Forbes. Kullu’s recognition has been looked upon by many as the deserving nod to the whole ASHA worker community. These are activist workers, who help villages in many ways including healthcare development as well as conducting check-ups and surveys.

Image: Twitter