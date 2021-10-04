Who Is Sameer Wankhede? All About The Cop At The Centre Of Bollywood Drugs Probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the Bollywood-drugs nexus in full swing. The Mumbai wing of the anti-drug trafficking agency led by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had commenced an investigation in the case after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the drugs conspiracy that came to the fore in the aftermath. Over the last year, top Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Wankhede has been responsible for the questioning and arrest of numerous stars, and raids at the house of several others. The officer has also been the channel through which the NCB has communicated the official statements of the investigation to the media.

Now in the latest development, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been nabbed by the NCB in the Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust. The agency busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa on Saturday evening. During the raid, the NCB seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD, and other drugs. According to Sameer Wankhede, the NCB had "inputs" about the presence of drugs, and the operation was conducted professionally. Further probe is expected to happen soon. Here is all you need to know about Sameer Wankhede.

Who is Sameer Wankhede?

Appointment as Customs Officer

Sameer Wankhede is a 2008 Batch IRS officer and his first posting was at the Mumbai airport as the Customs Officer. Under his tenure, the Customs Department withheld clearances to many celebrities at the airport until they disclosed the goods bought in foreign currency. Wankhede is said to have booked more than 2,000 celebrities for not paying taxes including the likes of Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Oberoi, and Ram Gopal Varma.

Had detained World Cup 2011 trophy at Airport

In 2011, Sameer Wankhede had stalled the entry of the World Cup trophy at the Mumbai airport. The trophy, made in Gold, was released only after customs duty was paid on it. A notable celebrity that had come under his scanner was Mika Singh. In 2013, the singer was caught at the airport with foreign currency by Wankhede. As the Customs Officer, Sameer Wankhede is said to have booked more than 2000 celebrities under his tenure.

Role under NCB

The officer was then posted as the NCB Zonal Director, Mumbai. In the last two years, a probe led by him and his team has managed to seize drugs worth Rs 17,000 crore. The officer had come under the limelight when he began leading the investigation under the Bollywood-drugs nexus in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Last year in November, a team of six members of the NCB including Sameer Wankhede were physically assaulted in the Goregaon area during the search operations related to drug peddlers. Wankhede had launched an unsparing attack and had said that he won’t take the assault lying down.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sameer Wankhede said, “I will take this attack seriously. I won't let them attack agencies. How dare they attack us?"He added, "Our cars have got damaged. They won't be able to escape.”

Now, the latest case that has come under the NCB scanner is the high-profile Mumbai-Goa cruise party. The event organized aboard the cruise ship was found out to be a two-night rave party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. After an eight-hour-long operation, Aryan Khan along with 7 others were detained by the NCB. SRK's son and two others have been sent to NCB custody till October 4.