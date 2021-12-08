Who Was CDS General Bipin Rawat's Wife Madhulika? All We Know About The AWWA President

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after an Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 people crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Sixty-three-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff were travelling to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to deliver a lecture at 2:45 pm. A total of 14 persons were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 13 died. Group Captain Varun Singh SC survived the crash.

Who was CDS General Bipin Rawat's wife?

Madhulika Rawat was the President of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), a social worker and wife of CDS General Bipin Rawat. AWWA is one of the largest non-profit organistaions in India. Madhulika Rawat had been a part of several welfare programmes and campaigns that provide help to the Veer Naris (Army widows). Madhulika Rawat completed her primary education in Delhi and her graduation in psychology from Delhi University. As per reports, other than AWWA, she had also been offering help to cancer victims and differently-abled children.

IAF helicopter crash

The people onboard the IAF helicopter were CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. The accident occurred between Coimbatore and Sulur at about 12.30 pm, sources said.

It is learnt that the Chief of Defence Staff was travelling to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington for a lecture which was scheduled to be held at 2.45 pm. The situation is being monitored by the Director-General of Military Operations as well as Army Chief MM Naravane. Sources have hinted that poor weather led to the accident.

Here's all that we know about the Chopper crash so far: