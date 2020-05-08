Who's Next On MHA's Most Wanted Terrorist List?

In June 2019, after taking charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Home Minister Amit Shah met the Director of Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik to prepare a list of top 10 terrorists in the valley. The recently eliminated terrorists Riyaz Naiko was one of the targets on the list. Here are the other names that are apparently on the list:

LASHKAR-E-TAIBA TERRORIST WASIM AHMED : Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Wasim Ahmed alias Osama who is an A++ category terrorist in Shopian, recruited in March 2014 as part of the Burhan Wani Group.

HIZBUL MUJAHIDEEN TERRORIST MOHAMMAD ASRAF KHAN : Hizbul Mujahideen's Anantnag district commander Mohammad Asraf Khan is an active terrorist on the MHA list.

HIZBUL MUJAHIDEEN TERRORIST SAIFULLA MIR : Hizbul Mujahideen’s Saifulla Mir made it to the MHA list of Most Wanted Terrorists for his links to terror recruitment in Srinagar.

JAISH-E-MOHAMMED TERRORIST HAFIZ UMAR : Hafiz Umar is believed to have taken charge as the new JeM chief in Kashmir. He rose to power after the death of its former commander Mufti Waqas in South Kashmir’s Pulwama. On 20 April 2020, security forces averted a terror attack by nabbing two overground workers from the Shopian district of South Kashmir.

HIZBUL TERRORIST ARSHAD-UL-HAQ : A++ category Hizbul terrorist Arshad-ul-Haq is the district commander of Hizbul in Pulwama.

HIZBUL TERRORIST MUJAHIDEEN MEHRAZUDDIN : Hizbul Mujahideen district commander Mehrazuddi is reportedly active in Baramulla.

AL-BADR TERRORIST JAVED MATTOO : Al-Badr’s divisional commander Javed Mattoo is said to be active in North Kashmir. Al-Badr is a Pakistan based active terrorist outfit operating in Jammu and Kashmir which has also been designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation in the United States.

JAISH-E-MOHAMMED TERRORIST ZAHID SHEIKH : Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Zahid Sheikh is reported to have received Taliban training and was trained to fighting NATO forces in Afghanistan before infiltrating into the valley.

HIZBUL MUJAHIDEEN TERRORIST JEHANGIR SAROORI : Jehangir Saroori is the mastermind behind the killing of two BJP and RSS leaders in 2018 and 2019. He is an active Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist.

(Image credit: PTI)