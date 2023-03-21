Why Are Mumbai Civic Body Bolls Getting Delayed - The Triple Test Explained

The elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been delayed for over a year after its term ended on March 7, 2022. The civic body that looks after India's financial capital is run by an administrator. This is the first time BMC is being run by an administrator since 1984-85. But why the delay? The delay is over the long-pending issue of Maratha reservations in local bodies of Maharashtra. In 2021, the Supreme Court said the 27% OBC quota cannot be implemented without the 'Triple Test'.

Why are BMC polls delayed?

The Supreme Court, in its 2021 order, struck down the demand of OBC reservation in local bodies in the state. Following the Supreme Court order, the State Election Commission stayed and deferred the the polls in two zilla parishads, 15 panchayat samitis, 106 nagar panchayats and one municipal corporation were put on hold.

What is the 'Triple Test' as mentioned by the Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court said a triple test must be conducted before quotas can be allocated:

A dedicated commission should be constituted to carry out a rigorous empirical study into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies, within the state.

On the basis of the recommendations of the appointed commission, the ratio of reservation should be provided local body wise.

The overall reservation should not be more than 50 per cent of the overall seats reserved for SCs/STs/OBCs all put together.

After the Supreme Court order, the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government set up a commission to prepare the required data set as sought for by the apex court.