Why Is Delhi Police Protecting Brij Bhushan? Asks DCW Chief Maliwal After Midnight Scuffle

After being detained by Delhi police in the late hours of Wednesday, May 3, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal arrived again at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Thursday morning. Speaking to Republic, the DCW chief said, "Am I a terrorist? Why are Delhi Police officials troubling me and the wrestlers? They should arrest Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh."

"Why is Delhi Police protecting Brij Bhushan? Why is Delhi Police not arresting him?" asked DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. She said that she has arrived at the protesting site to meet the girls (wrestlers) again since it is her duty. Wrestlers "Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik told us they were being tortured, and there were police officers who were drunk and misbehaved with them. I am concerned for their safety," said Maliwal.

"Jantar Mantar has been converted into a cantonment. It is my constitutional responsibility and right to meet these women wrestlers but I am not being allowed inside," she added.

Delhi Police detains DCW chief after she arrives at Jantar Mantar to support wrestlers

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was detained by the police in the late hours of Wednesday, May 3, after she arrived at Jantar Mantar in the national capital following the alleged scuffle between the wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel.

Sharing a video of her detention, DCW took to Twitter and wrote, “The police arrested the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal at midnight. A woman sitting on a constitutional post was forcefully taken into a vehicle.”

As per the visuals going viral on social media, the women police personnel of the Delhi police were seen dragging and lifting the DCW chief in a police van from the protest site. Meanwhile, Maliwal in the video was heard shouting, “Don’t touch me. This is completely wrong.”

Massive scuffle at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

A massive clash broke out at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night between the wrestlers and the police personnel after AAP leader Somnath Bharti and others brought folding beds without permission to the protest site.

The scuffle occurred after Delhi police stopped the AAP leaders from bringing the folding beds claiming that the entry of any outsider was banned at the protest site post-evening.

Following the incident, Somnath Bharti was also detained by the police. Clarifying his move, the AAP leader stated that he was just trying to fulfil the demand of the wrestlers by bringing foldable cots for them so that they can spend the night in the rain.