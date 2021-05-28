'Will Develop Like Maldives': Lakshadweep Collector Defends New Rules As HC Issues Notice

Defending the new changes imposed in Lakshadweep, the island's collector S Asker Ali on Friday, claimed that the administration wished to develop Lakshadweep as the next Maldives. Ali said that the administration aimed to develop the three islands holistically. Maintaining that the plan was for local resident's welfare, he said that development done till date in Lakshdweep was not commensurate of its potential.

Lakshadweep collector defends changes

We've integrated Island Management Plan notified in 2017 regarding island development but there was no part for implementation...To start proper development in Lakshadweep, we want to do it holistically as these islands are exotic: Lakshadweep Collector pic.twitter.com/9xdvzaV29d — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Moreover, the Kerala High Court has sought the view of the Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel challenging draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 and new changes brought by him. The new rules was filed Kerala Congress Secretary KP Noushad Ali who argued that the "new changes brought in the guise of development & maintaining law and order. The regulation will destroy the way of life practised by islanders for generations". The Kerala assembly is planning to pass a resolution against the new rules imposed in Lakshadweep.

Kerala High Court sought the view of the Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel challenging draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 and new changes brought by the Lakshadweep Administrator — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

The Lakshadweep row

Opposing the new rules imposed by Patel, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking Patel's removal claiming that Patel had imposed a series of "authoritarian measures" since his appointment on December 2, 2020. Meanwhile, CPI(M) has held Patel responsible for the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The Union Territory, which did not report any novel coronavirus case during the first wave, scrapped its rule of mandatory quarantine for travellers and allowed them to enter by showing negative RT-PCR negative test reports - leading to having a 60% positivity rate. The Opposition has claimed that Patel was trying to “saffronise the island” where almost 95% population is Muslim, with senior MPs like Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi seeking revocation of the changes.

Similarly, BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Mohammad Kasim backed the local protests in the island against the new regulations, saying the party will work towards removing them. Reports state that several miffed BJP leaders have also resigned in process in protest against the administration's unilateral decisions and Centre's indifference to it. On the other hand, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran has backed the administration slamming attempts to 'create a communal rift in society'.

What are Patel's 'objectionable' decisions?