With 10,244 New Cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 14.53 Lakh; 263 More Deaths

On Monday, October 5, Maharashtra recorded 10,244 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 14,53,653. At present, there are 2,52,277 active cases in the state. With 12,982 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 11,62,585.

263 deaths- 47 from Mumbai, 27 from Mumbai, 25 from Kolhapur, 20 from Nagpur, 15 from Satara, 14 from Jalna, 12 from Yavatmal, 11 from Sangli, 10 from Nanded, 8 each from Thane and Nashik, 6 each from Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Solapur and Bhandara, 5 each from Amravati, Latur and Pimpri Chinchwad, 4 each from Vasai Virar, Raigad and Ahmednagar, three each from Beed and Navi Mumbai, two each from Jalgaon and Akola and one each from Chandrapur, Buldhana, Washim, Hingoli, Ratnagiri, Malegaon and Palghar were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 38,347 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 71,69,887 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 22,00,160 persons are under home quarantine, 26,749 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 20.27%, 80%, and 2.64% respectively.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 66,23,815 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India while 55,86,703 patients have recovered and 1,02,685 fatalities have been reported. At present, there are 9,34,427 cases. For the 14th day in a row, the country has maintained the trend of recording less than 10 lakh cases. With 76,737 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 84.34%.

75% of the new recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. Moreover, 78% of the 74,442 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan. On the other hand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Kerala account for 82% of the 903 new deaths reported in the country.

