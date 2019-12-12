Woman Forgets Bag With Over Rs 58,000 At Metro Station, CISF Returns It

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) displayed an exemplary act of honesty and integrity as they recovered and returned a bag with more than Rs 50,000 to its owner. A senior citizen, Mrs Kanta, forgot her bag at the output roller of X-BIS, security system for scanning personal belongings, at the Green Park Metro Station in New Delhi.

The CISF personnel deployed at the metro station found the unclaimed bag at around 10:25pm at X-BIS output roller on December 10 and checked it thoroughly for security reasons. After the checking, they submitted the bag to the Station Controller where the staff found Rs 58,820 cash inside the bag. Along with the cash, there were a number of documents and one of those had a contact number on it.

Read: CISF Personnel Join 'Plogging' Event To Create Awareness On Cleanliness

Verified the credentials

The police contacted on the number recovered from the bag and found out that Mrs Kanta was the rightful owner of it. She arrived at the Green Park Metro Statio and the CISF personnel escorted her to the Station Controller Room. Officers present at the Controller Room cross verified the claims and credentials and handed over the bag along with the cash found in it. Mrs Kanta thanked the CISF personnel for helping her out and keeping the bag safe.

Read: Suresh Raina Has A Motivational Message For CISF, Also Gives A Special Mention

The security agency later tweeted a picture of the senior citizen as the staff handed over her bag and the cash.

CISF personnel often find unclaimed as well as illegal cash and goods at airports and metro stations. On December 12, they detected foreign currency worth approximately Rs 14.50 lakh from hand baggage of a passenger at Calicut Airport. The same day, they apprehended a couple carrying gold weighing about 335 gms (worth approximately Rs 12 lakh) concealed inside a wristwatch, waist belt buckle & M-Seal tube at Kolkata Airport.

Read: Jammu And Kashmir: BSF And CISF Officials Carryout Recruitment Drive In Rajouri

Read: Air Pollution: CISF Distributes Masks To Troops Deployed In Delhi-NCR