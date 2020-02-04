Thai Woman Gives Birth Mid-air With Crew's Help, Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Kolkata

A woman from Thailand on a flight from Doha to Bangkok went into labour on February 4 and gave birth to a boy, mid-air. The authorities then made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport where the woman was admitted to a private hospital. According to officials, both the mother, who gave birth with the help of cabin crew of Qatar Airways, and her newborn child are now 'doing fine'.

The Kolkata Airport had reportedly said that on medical priority, an unscheduled flight, QR-830 landed at around 3:09 am in Kolkata. Kaushik Bhattacharya, the airport director reportedly said that they received a call at around 2:30 am on Tuesday. However, when the plane landed, the crew had already delivered the boy and the mother-son duo were rushed to the hospital

Kolkata Airport official to ANI: Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 made an unscheduled landing at Kolkata Airport. The pilot of Qatar Airways asked for ‘SOS’ signal at Kolkata ATC (Air Traffic Control) medical priority landing. https://t.co/poK4phA2XV — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Read - GoAir's Bengaluru-Phuket Flight Does Mid-air Turn Back Due To 'technical Glitch'

Flight took off from Kolkata at 5:50am

According to media reports, the woman has been identified as Phromkasikorn Wassana and the flight had taken off with at least 352 passengers for Bangkok. When the flight crossed Nagpur, the pilot informed the authorities at the Kolkata Airport about the medical emergency. Later on, after being treated in hospital, the flight departed from Kolkata around 5:50 am. As soon as the news was shared on the internet, most people praised the cabin crew. Some even suggested names for the newborn. Several internet users also congratulated the mother.

Name the Baby INDIA🥰🥰 — Anand🔝 (@anandbinny06) February 4, 2020

Read - Kolkata: Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Woman Makes Hoax Bomb Threat Mid-air

Congratulations!! To her — Run_Out (@funkyabhii) February 4, 2020

good job by @qatarairways cabin crew..Proud! — Accidental Lawyer (@glorifiedlawyer) February 4, 2020

Back in 2019, another mother gave birth mid-air with the help of the cabin crew in Lebanon-based flight from Doha to Beirut. The flight was diverted because a Filipino passenger went into labour on the flight and she gave birth to a baby girl.

Read - Plane En Route To Evacuate NZealanders From Wuhan

Read - Plane With Wuhan Evacuees Lands In Malaysia

(With ANI inputs)

