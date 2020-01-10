'Dead' Woman Comes Back To Life Right Before Funeral In Karnataka

A 55-year-old Indian woman came back to life while her family was preparing the funeral after she was declared dead by a team of doctors in Karnataka. According to reports, Malati Chougule was rushed to hospital after suffering from a high fever and doctors failed to revive her in Karnataka. The incident took place at a remote village of Belagavi but later medical officials offered a clarification that she was discharged on the request of relatives. The hospital also reportedly claimed that she was not pronounced dead, therefore the question of negligence is subject of debate.

However, Chougule from southwestern India was admitted in a private hospital and was reportedly pronounced dead by noon. As her family kept her body in the lawn while starting the funeral preparations, she miraculously opened her eyes convincing the assembled mourners that it is a real-life miracle. However, some family members explained that she might have been misdiagnosed of a short-lived coma.

'Miraculous' incidents

While such incidents are rare in medical history, another 70-year-old woman Phinij Sopajorn was about to be cremated when her husband realized that she was breathing and her eyelids were flickering. Phinij was laid in a cold coffin in a temple in Thailand for days before her Buddhist funeral was due to take place. While her husband Thawin Sopajorn was performing the traditional customs of washing her face with a damp flannel he realized that his wife is still alive. He immediately called for help and before the paramedics arrived the 70-year-old was alive again.

In another peculiar incident, a woman experienced an unexpected cardiac arrest a year ago and was declared dead by doctors. However, she was brought back to life four times by her husband. In the hospital, when Tina miraculously opened her eyes, she immediately asked for a pen and wrote 'it's real'. While the first responders asked her what was real, she replied saying 'heaven'. Tina had reportedly died for 27 minutes before coming back to life. Maddie Johnson, got her aunt, Tina's first scribbles after being brought from dead on her wrist, and also shared the 'too real' story on Instagram.

