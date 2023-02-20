Women Naxalites Target Road Construction Work In Chhattisgarh's Kanker, Torch Vehicles

Women Naxalites set ablaze two machines and a vehicle employed for road construction work in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident, and police reached the spot and kicked off the search for the culprits.

Naxals set on fire road construction vehicles

“A vehicle & two machines that were being used in road construction were set ablaze by Naxals in Koyalibeda block in Kanker district. Police personnel reached the spot,” said ASP, Pakhanjur, Kanker.

As per initial inputs, Women Naxalites in uniform barged into the construction site of Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana, threatened the workers there and also took away their mobile phones, officials informed.

Police reach the spot

Subsequently, the Naxalites torched a mixture machine and two earth-moving machines and fled, officials said. The police reached the location as soon as they were alerted about the incident and started investigating, searching for the culprits responsible for the act.

“No one was injured in the incident which took place on Saturday evening between Kamteda and Gattakal villages under Partapur police station limits, about 200 km from the state capital Raipur,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Pakhanjore) Dhirendra Patel said.

The police have historically targeted the development work in the Bastar division, which has seven districts including Kanker by attacking the security forces and damaging the road construction work, the police said.

(Agency inputs)

Image: ANI