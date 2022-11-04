Co-founder of Starbucks Zev Siegl, one of the prominent figures in establishing the company as one of the most successful coffee chains in the world, was seen at Bengaluru's iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant on Thursday, sipping filter coffee.

Zev Siegl, who was in Karnataka's Bengaluru to attend the Global Investors Meet 2022 conference, stopped at the renowned Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant to taste its famed--masala dosa and filter coffee. Siegl shared a note saying that he enjoyed the food and the coffee at the restaurant and he would take "this wonderful experience" with him back to the US. "My friends, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle. Thank you," Siegal wrote in a note that was shared by the restaurant on its social media. In his note, he added a doodled steaming cup of coffee with three stars on it as well.

The restaurant also shared pictures of Siegl enjoying the evening there. The co-founder of Starbucks was also seen posing with the staff of the eatery as they felicitated him. "We were happy & proud to have Mr. Zev Siegl, co-founder of Starbucks at Vidyarthi Bhavan today evening. He enjoyed our Masale Dose & Coffee," Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant tweeted from its official Twitter account.

See pics of Zev Siegl's visit to Bengaluru restaurant

Notably, Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant is a famous eatery in Bengaluru's Gandhi Bazar which was started out for students in 1943. The restaurant's popularity increased with time and soon it became famous for its dosas and filter coffee.