'Wonderful Health And Well-being' In PM Modi's Eid Tweet; Political Leaders Greet Nation

As India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, PM Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to nation on the auspicious occasion and prayed for people's health and well-being.

Astha Singh
As India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion and prayed for the health as well as the well-being of the people. Notably, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi called for harmony and compassion, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!"

Meanwhile, top political leaders also extended their wishes on the occasion of Eid. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the nation and wished for peace and harmony across the country. 

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Smriti Irani hoped for the strengthening of the spirit of brotherhood, peace and joy across the country.

Glimpses of people offering Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

The glimpses of people offering namaz nationwide were captured as they hugged each other after. Here are the visuals from Delhi's Jama Masjid and Mumbai's Mahim Dargah on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain arrive at Parliament Street Mosque to offer namaz, on the occasion of Eid.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was seen offering namaz at Imamia Hall Shia Jama Masjid.

 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar marked his presence at  Gandhi Maidan in Patna where people offered namaz on Eid.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee were spotted at the Red Road in Kolkata.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.

