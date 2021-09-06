'Won't Give Character Certificate For Pathetic COVID Preparedness': SC To Manipur Govt

On Monday, the Supreme Court reproached the Manipur government over the “pathetic” conditions of the quarantine centres for COVID-19 patients said it would not give a "character certificate to the government." Stating that High Courts were in charge of ensuring justice during the pandemic, the top court refused to interfere with the orders passed against the State government.

A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli, was hearing an appeal of the Manipur government against the two orders passed by the Manipur High Court last year over a PIL seeking better facilities at hospitals and quarantine centres.

“We are not going to give you a character certificate. High Courts were bastions of ensuring justice during the COVID-19 period. Sorry, we are not going to interfere with the orders,” the bench said, dismissing the plea.

Appearing for the state government, Advocate Pukhrambam Ramesh Kumar argued that the orders were passed by the High Court were not feasible.

“Your facilities at the COVID-19 centres were pathetic. You did not have separate bathrooms for men and women. Even bedrolls were changed after 15 days. There were no doctors’ visits to the quarantine centres. The High Court has passed a very much calibrated and restraining orders, we are not going to interfere with them,” the SC bench said.

The High Court had ruled on July 16, 2020, that the State Government shall consider constituting various expert committees, in all major Departments to collect information, relevant data, discuss with the stakeholders including farmers, entrepreneurs, workers and assess the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The committees could then submit their reports with suggested remedial measures to the State Government so that an effective action plan could be prepared.

HC pulls up Manipur Govt

The court had directed the Manipur Government to share all relevant information, without any discrimination, with the general public relating to any action taken towards combating the COVID-19 crisis including the expenditure of public money, infrastructure, manpower, facilities in the quarantine centres and in particular, the institutional quarantine centres.

The High Court has also directed the Government to frame exhaustive rules and regulations to regulate its functioning in fighting the pandemic and modify suitably the existing SOP, depending upon the change of circumstances.

It had asked the Manipur Human Rights Commission to submit its bill to the State Government towards the expenditure incurred by it while conducting the spot inquiry.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image: ANI/Representative)