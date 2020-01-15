Raisina Dialogue: World Leaders Praise PM Modi's Leadership With Respect To Global Issues

World leaders who participated in the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision with respect to a range of global issues. Raisina Dialogue 2020 is India's annual global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. The conference kicked off on Tuesday in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Addressing the inaugural session, former Danish prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that he would like to see India as a 'strong component' of the global alliance of democracies and appreciates Prime Minister Modi's leadership in that respect.

"I would like to see India as a strong component of the global alliance of democracies. I appreciate very much the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in that respect. I hope we could engage India much more internationally in the coming years," Rasmussen said.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who majorly spoke about liberal democracies in coping with political protests in their own countries heaped praises over PM Modi for making India 'self-defined'. He further stated that Harper India would not become a "bastion of western liberals" and under the current government, its identity is "coming back in a big way".

"I am not just talking about the energetic domestic reforms, but very much a country that is self-defined and aspires to be a global cooperative partner, but at the same time will be very much Indian. India is not going to be a bastion of western liberalism," he added.

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Seung-soo highlighted the role of world leaders particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted it to be instrumental in "reversing the current trend" amid the difficult times.

About Raisina Dialogue

The flagship conference organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) together has been India's contribution to global efforts to discover solutions, identify opportunities and provide stability to a century that has witnessed an eventful two decades.

The three-day conclave is set to assemble 700 international participants, of which 40 per cent of the speakers will be women, that emphasizes India's commitment to gender equality.

12 foreign ministers, including participants of Russia, Iran, Australia, Maldives, South Africa, Estonia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, Uzbekistan, and the European Union, the National Security Adviser (NSA) of Afghanistan, the Deputy NSA of the United States and several other foreign ministers will also put forth their ideas.

(with inputs from ANI)

(image credits: ANI)