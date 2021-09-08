World Physical Therapy Day 2021: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Special Date

Every year on September 8, World Physical Therapy Day is commemorated throughout the globe. The goal of the day is to promote awareness about how important physiotherapists are and how they are keeping people active and healthy. This day is a chance to acknowledge and honour them for their contributions to the medical sector and for their chronic pain remedies. The day is also known as World PT Day.

Physical therapy is a treatment that may assist people in recovering from injuries as well as developing, maintaining, and restoring maximal bodily motion and physical performance with specific exercise. This can also help with chronic pain and injury prevention. It can treat any underlying problems that are causing discomfort. It can aid in the repair of any continuing or recurring issues, in addition to pain alleviation.

More on the Physical Therapy

Physical therapy, usually known as physiotherapy, is a speciality in bodily exercise that aids in the treatment of injury, illness, and other conditions. It does not include self-administered workouts. Expert supervision and monitoring are required for physiotherapy. Physiotherapists assist patients in all stages of the process of recovery, from the original diagnosis to the regenerative and preventative phases.

History and theme of the World Physical Therapy Day 2021

World Physical Therapy Day was founded in the year 1996 to support the global representatives for physiotherapy, with 121 memberships encompassing over 625,000 physiotherapists internationally. On this date in 1951, the World Confederation for Physical Therapy (WCPT) was formed to commemorate and highlight the work and effort of physiotherapists. WCPT has had established links with the World Health Organisation since 1962.

The theme of World Physical Therapy Day 2021 will concentrate on rehabilitation, long-term COVID, and the significant contribution of physiotherapists in treating coronavirus patients.

While talking about some other benefits of physiotherapy, one must always remember that it helps in the treatment of pain even at old age. It supports the recovery of those who have been injured or have been traumatised. It also assists in the recovery of paralysis and stroke victims, and even improves body posture.

Quotes on Physical Therapy Day

Physical Therapy has been widely recognised over the years and here are some quotes by various personalities on the same.

Physical therapy is a part of my offseason routine, this has helped me greatly - Jamie Moyer

Exercise is the most potent and underutilised anti-depressant and it is free.

Healing takes time and asking for help is a courageous step - Mariska Hargitay

Exercise is the key not only to physical health but to peace of mind.

I go to my Physical therapist to keep fighting and one of them told me if you don't use it, you will lose it - Teri Garr

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)