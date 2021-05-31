Last Updated:

Wrestler Sushil Kumar Allegedly Destroyed Evidence; Delhi Police Haridwar Visit Unfruitful

In the wee hours of Monday, the Crime Branch took wrestler Sushil Kumar to Haridwar for the recovery of cell phone and clothes that he had worn on May 4

Written By
Atul Krishan
Sushil Kumar/Haridwar

Image Credits: ANI/PTI


The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is mulling booking two-time Olympic winner Sushil Kumar under the destruction of evidence act. In the wee hours of Monday, the Crime Branch took wrestler Sushil Kumar to Haridwar for the recovery of cell phone and clothes that he had worn on May 4, the night when the murder of Sagar Dhankar took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium. 

"Sushil has tried to destroy the cell phone and dumped the clothes which were crucial in the case. The clothes had blood stains which were to be used as evidence against the wrestler. A crime of destruction of evidence under section 201 of IPC has been made out by this," said a source privy to the investigation. 

The police said that even after the long search of five to six hours they failed to recover the cell phone and clothes. Sushil was taken to two to three places but all went in vain. 

READ | Sushil Kumar case: Delhi High Court declines to hear plea alleging ‘media trial’

"We were hopeful that the police team will be able to recover the cell phone and the clothes but we didn't find anything. These were crucial to the case," said a senior police official.  Sushil was confronted with many witnesses and mobile footages. He kept on denying all the evidences and claimed to be innocent. The crime Branch sources have said that they might not seek further custody of Sushil. Crime Branch is likely to demand judicial custody. The official said that other teams were continuously conducting raids to nab those who were still at large. 

READ | 'Thrashed Sagar Rana at the behest of Sushil Kumar', wrestler Vijender confesses to police

Sagar Dhankar was killed in the brawl that took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium, with Sushil the key suspect at the moment. To prove the claim police have got a few footage and witnesses account. 

READ | Chhatrasal Stadium Murder: Sushil Kumar's associate Prince to turn approver in case

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)

READ | Sushil Kumar, 4 others' police custody extended by 4 days in Chatrasal stadium case
READ | Chhatrasal Stadium case: Sushil Kumar taken to Haridwar; phone & contacts to be recovered
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND