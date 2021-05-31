Wrestler Sushil Kumar Allegedly Destroyed Evidence; Delhi Police Haridwar Visit Unfruitful

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is mulling booking two-time Olympic winner Sushil Kumar under the destruction of evidence act. In the wee hours of Monday, the Crime Branch took wrestler Sushil Kumar to Haridwar for the recovery of cell phone and clothes that he had worn on May 4, the night when the murder of Sagar Dhankar took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium.

"Sushil has tried to destroy the cell phone and dumped the clothes which were crucial in the case. The clothes had blood stains which were to be used as evidence against the wrestler. A crime of destruction of evidence under section 201 of IPC has been made out by this," said a source privy to the investigation.

The police said that even after the long search of five to six hours they failed to recover the cell phone and clothes. Sushil was taken to two to three places but all went in vain.

"We were hopeful that the police team will be able to recover the cell phone and the clothes but we didn't find anything. These were crucial to the case," said a senior police official. Sushil was confronted with many witnesses and mobile footages. He kept on denying all the evidences and claimed to be innocent. The crime Branch sources have said that they might not seek further custody of Sushil. Crime Branch is likely to demand judicial custody. The official said that other teams were continuously conducting raids to nab those who were still at large.

Sagar Dhankar was killed in the brawl that took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium, with Sushil the key suspect at the moment. To prove the claim police have got a few footage and witnesses account.

