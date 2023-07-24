Yamuna Rises Above Danger Mark Again, Railway Traffic Halted On Loha Pul

The national capital again came under flood alert after the Yamuna river water level crossed the danger mark on Sunday (July 23). It was 206.44 metres at 10:00 pm, above the danger mark of 205.33 meters, sparking concerns of a flood-like situation.

Significantly, the rise of the water level has led to the suspension of rail traffic movement on the Old Yamuna bridge (Loha Pul) from 10:15 pm on Sunday, the Northern Railway said. It added that route between Delhi and Shahdara will remain suspended.

After reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13, the Yamuna water level has been hovering around the danger mark since then. The Central Water Commission's (CWC) data has revealed that the water level rose from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 205.96 metres at 9 am on Sunday which rose to 206.42 meters at 9 pm.

Hindon river water level rise

Furthermore, the water level of the Hindon river in Noida, a tributary of Yamuna, witnessed a significant rise, due to which, several houses in low-lying areas around the river were reported to be submerged in water.

While commenting on the situation, Additional Commissioner of Police Sureshrao Kulkarni said, "Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas and as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it."

Since the beginning of the monsoon, rainfall in the national capital has broken several decade-old records. Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours on July 9, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The incessant rainfall coupled with the discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna River prompted a flood-like situation in the national capital.