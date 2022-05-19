A Special NIA Court in Delhi has convicted terrorist Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty in the terror funding case.

The court also sought an affidavit from the J&K separatist leader regarding his financial assessment and asked NIA to submit a report on the same. The argument on his sentence will take place on the next date of hearing, on May 25.

Mohammad Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017. He had reportedly pleaded guilty to charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

He is expected to get life imprisonment. The court will hear the arguments regarding the quantum of sentence for the offences levelled against Malik.

Charges against Yasin Malik

Malik told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him including Sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

The court, meanwhile, formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders (PO) in the case.

