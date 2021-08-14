Yavatmal Police Sets Up SIT To Probe Allegations Against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Rathod

The Yavatmal Police in Maharashtra has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into allegations against former Maharashtra cabinet minister & Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod, Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal said. The allegations state that Sanjay Rathod, who was the former Forest Minister sought sexual favours from a woman to ensure a job for her husband in the school run by him.

Sanjay Rathod's link in TikTok star's death

Sanjay Rathod was also caught up in another controversy that led to his resignation from the state cabinet in February this year. He was alleged to be complicit in the suicide of 23-year-old TikTok star Pooja Chavan, who was a resident of Beed district living in Pune for education.

Pooja Chavan had died after falling from a building on February 7 and Pune Police had stated that they were probing the possibility of suicide. However, photographs, audio, and video clips, purportedly of the Shiv Sena leader with the TikTok star came to the fore, which led to BJP demanding accusing Sanjay Rathod and demanding his resignation.

Reportedly, the Pune Police who were investigating the suicide of TikTok star has found telephonic conversations between the deceased and the man purportedly to be Sanjay Rathod in four-five days prior to the death of Pooja Chavan. It is also stated that the TikTok star was known to BJP leader Pankaja Munde due to her popularity on social media. Both Pooja Chavan and Pankaja Munde hail from Beed. Following Pooja's death, Munde had tweeted demanded an investigation. Maharashtra's leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had also demanded an FIR against Sanjay Rathod. He had also written to state DGP accusing the Pune Police of conducting a superficial investigation. According to reports, Fadnavis had also sent audio clips to the DGP purportedly of conversations between Arun Rathod (a close aide of Sanjay Rathod) and Pooja Chavan and some of them were between Sanjay Rathod and Pooja Chavan.