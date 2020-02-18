Yediyurappa Thanks Kerala CM For Initiating Action Against Dumpers Of Bio-waste In K'taka

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for initiating action against those dumping bio-medical and bio-wastes in Karnataka. The Karnataka districts adjoining Kerala have had a long-standing complaint against their neighbour and have reported illegal dumping of bio-waste for years. The Karnataka Chief Minister has taken a serious note of these reports which had mainly originated from Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajnagar districts.

"First, I would like to thank Kerala Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan for his prompt reaction and response to initiate legal action against the dumpers of bio-medical and bio-waste in our districts neighbouring Kerala," said B.S. Yediyurappa.

Kerala had admitted its lack of bio-waste management facilities after reports surfaced. Reports had also suggested that only 20 major healthcare establishments in Kerala had biomedical treatment and disposal facilities. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board had come forward to accept that their lack of facilities might be leading to waste-collecting agents to dump Kerala’s medical waste in neighbouring states.

Yediyurappa takes stock of situation

The Karnataka CM had assured that a probe would be launched into who was behind this illegal activity and that the environment department would take stock of the situation. "I have directed deputy commissioners of concerned districts, environment department, and pollution control board to take stock of the situation and check surreptitious activities of individuals and agencies from Kerala who are indulging in this illegal activity. I have also directed the officials to prevent the use of this bio-medical waste by Jaggery units as fuel," Yediyurappa said.

Recently the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had also fined a penalty of Rs 1.34 crore to forty-eight health care facilities, including RML and Hindu Rao, in the national capital for not following the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016. The DPCC had even submitted its report to the National Green Tribunal. States have been placing massive emphasis on the correct disposal of bio-waste complying with the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

(With Agency Inputs)