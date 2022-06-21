Yoga Day: Guv, Union Ministers Lead Demonstrations In Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Ministers performed yoga asanas and led demonstrations of the ancient practice in various parts of the state, marking the observance of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Tuesday.

Khan inaugurated the state-level celebrations organised by the Kerala zone of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, a youth network, at his official residence- Raj Bhavan.

The Governor performed breathing exercise and asanas along with other participants, a group of youths.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Muraleedharan led yoga demonstrations at the east entrance of the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple here and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, V K Singh took part in the event at the Parade Ground near St Francis Church in Fort Kochi.

The event was organised in the southern state by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MORTH) following the Centre's decision to celebrate the International Yoga Day at 75 iconic locations across the country, as part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Muraleedharan expressed happiness to join the event at the premises of the historic Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

"I am sure that hundreds of people who took part in the yoga demonstrations in the temple would have definitely had a very memorable experience," he said.

After leading a mass yoga demonstration in Fort Kochi attended by over 500 people including college students, Singh urged everyone to make Yoga a part of their life and practice it at least 15 minutes daily.

Health Minister Veena George was among the state ministers who took part in the celebrations held in various places.

State police chief Anil Kant and other senior police officers attended the Kerala Police's yoga day celebrations organised at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in the state capital.

The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Humanity." Meanwhile Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his Yoga Day message, said regular exercise, along with healthy eating habits, is essential for good health.

Noting that Yoga can energise both mind and body and that is the global significance of the exercise, he said it can provide people complete well-being and balance.

The message of the Yoga Day aims to bring better health and mental well-being through yoga to the people belonging to all strata of the society including the most backward sections, the Chief Minister added.

People from all walks of life including students of various colleges, yoga instructors, public representatives and senior officials of the state and central government took part in various programmes.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)