Yogi Adityanath Lauds 'corona Warriors' As India Administers 1 Crore COVID Jabs In 24 Hrs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, congratulated citizens and appreciated health workers and all other 'corona warriors' after India hit a record one crore COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day. Uttar Pradesh administered over 30 lakh doses in 24 hours, the highest among states in the country.

Adityanath also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in addressing COVID-19 in India and said that the milestone was made possible under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi. Encouraging other citizens to take the vaccine, he labelled the vaccine, 'Tika jeet ka' (Victory's jab).

उत्तर प्रदेश में कल 30 लाख से अधिक कोरोना वैक्सीन की डोज लगी हैं।



यह आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के मार्गदर्शन, @UPGovt के कुशल प्रबंधन, कोरोना वाॅरियर्स की प्रतिबद्धता तथा समर्पित स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के सेवाभाव का प्रतिफल है।



आप लोग भी अपनी बारी आने पर अवश्य लगवाएं 'टीका जीत का' — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 28, 2021

PM Modi lauds India's vaccination drive

On Friday, 27 August, India administered a record one crore coronavirus vaccine doses. With this, August becomes India’s biggest inoculation month crossing 15 crore doses so far. In July the country had administered a total of 13.45 crore doses.

Congratulating citizens on achieving this historic feat, PM Modi tweeted, "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appreciated the development, and tweeted, "With a visionary leadership, how a country can set an example to the whole world in fighting a successful battle against COVID-19, this is what Narendra Modi-led 'New India' has shown to the world."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the tireless work of health workers and PM Modi's determination to provide free vaccines is paying off. He said, "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas - This is the same effort by which the country has crossed the figure of more than 1 crore vaccines in 1 day."

As per earlier provisional reports, 50% of the eligible Indians have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. With the administration of 7,948,439 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 612,208,542. This was achieved through 6,660,983 sessions.

COVID in Uttar Pradesh

To date, Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 17.1 lakh COVID-19 cases with 22,794 deaths. The state has administered a total of 69,868,207 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 3,062 vaccination sites.

(Image: PTI/Representative)