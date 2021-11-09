Yogi Adityanath Lauds UP's COVID-19 Management, Calls It 'best In The World'

Lauding the efforts made by his government in COVID management, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the state is at the top position in the country in terms of effective COVID-19 management and further has excelled in vaccination and testing. Calling the COVID-19 management in Uttar Pradesh as "best in the world", Yogi Adityanath said, "Due to our collective efforts, Uttar Pradesh is getting global appreciation in COVID-19 management today."

Further speaking on speeding up the state government's vaccination program, he said that a target of administering vaccines to 100% eligible beneficiaries by November end has been set up by the state government. As a part of these, 25 to 30 lakh doses will be administered on a daily basis.

"Vaccination work should be continued till 10 PM in every district. All necessary efforts should be made to achieve the target", the CM added. Further addressing the concerning District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers, CM Adityanath said that receiving satisfactory progress will be the responsibility of the concerned magistrates and they should further review the program with the CMO on a daily basis from 6 to 7 PM.

Apart from that, the Chief Minister also cited examples of other districts which have already received their highest administration of vaccinations. More than 75% of people have been administered the first doses of vaccines in districts like Gautam Budh Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Jhansi. However, other districts like Ballia, Firozabad, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Sonbhadra, Azamgarh, and Farrukhabad are yet to improve and the progress in these districts will be reviewed by appointing a nodal officer who will submit a progress report to the Chief Minister's office.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses rally in Rampur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Monday also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party under whose guidance and leadership, the Uttar Pradesh government was able to serve the people without discrimination. He also outlined the other benefits extended by the state government stating that it has not only provided treatment to patients at home but also ensured treatment for prisoners in the jail. Apart from that, free treatment and food were also supplied to the people followed by free-of-cost vaccinations.



