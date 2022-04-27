Yogi Adityanath Orders UP Bureaucrats, Ministers To Make Public Declaration Of Assets

In an endeavour to usher in more transparency, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asked all bureaucrats and ministers to make their movable and immovable assets public. This was one of the many directives issued by the Chief Minister in a special meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he also mandated that there must be no interference from the family members of ministers of the government. Asking the ministers to tour the state before the next Assembly session, he also directed them to remain in Lucknow on Mondays and Tuesdays and visit their constituencies from Friday to Sunday.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The conduct of public representatives is very important for a healthy democracy. According to this spirit, all the honorable ministers should make a public declaration of all movable and immovable property of themselves and their family members within a period of the next three months after taking oath. The code of conduct prescribed for the ministers should be strictly followed while ensuring the compliance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act in letter and spirit."

"All public servants (IAS/PCS) should make a public declaration of all movable/immovable property of themselves and family members. These details should be made available on the online portal for the perusal of the public. Along with this, all Ministers should ensure that is no interference of their family members in government work," he added.

BJP bolstered by majority in Upper House

Though Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited election campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP. While the SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats each.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

In a big boost for Adityanath, BJP won 33 out of the 36 seats in the Legislative Council which went to the polls on April 9. As the ruling coalition's tally jumped to 70 in the 100-member House, this marked the first occasion in nearly 4 decades when the ruling party has a majority in both the Assembly as well as the Legislative Council. This is expected to bolster the UP government's ability to clear major legislations.