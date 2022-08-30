Boosting the morale of BJP workers, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath predicted that the party will win all 80 Uttar Pradesh seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He was addressing a welcome programme organised on the arrival of newly appointed UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in Lucknow on Monday. On this occasion, top leaders including BJP's former state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were present at the party head office.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "The central leadership has given him a big responsibility as the UP BJP president. I can say with confidence that based on our organizational strength, Choudhary Bhupendra Singh will be successful in taking every party worker along and taking forward the schemes of the Centre and the state and ensuring coordination between the government and the organization. In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP will set a new record once again by winning all seats in the state."

As far as Lok Sabha polls are concerned, BJP's performance in UP has tremendously improved from 2009 onwards. For instance, it won a whopping 71 seats in the state in 2014 as compared to 10 seats in the previous election. This played a crucial role in BJP forming a government at the Centre on its own strength for the first time. While the SP-BSP alliance made a slight dent in the 2019 General Election, the saffron party still managed to win 62 seats in UP.

BJP sweeps UP Assembly election

The UP Assembly elections were held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes took place on March 10. Though Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP. This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats.

While the SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats each. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.