Yogi Reviews Security Measures Ahead Of Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath instructed the civil and police officials to have adequate and stringent security measures in the state, on Saturday via video conferencing. This comes before December 6, the day when Babri Masjid was demolished. The Uttar Pradesh government in a press release has said that this security review meeting comes after the Ayodhya verdict delivered by the Supreme Court on November 9.

Measures in place till December 15

The statement released by the government also reads that these measures will be in place till December 15. The release also added: "The Chief Minister emphasised on regular foot patrolling, UP-112 patrolling and having regular conversation and talks with peace committees and religious leaders”. CM Yogi Adityanath also emphasised upon having CCTV cameras at religious places, commercial and industrial establishments, ATMs and Banks, etc and having tight security measures in place.

Ayodhya Verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court on November 9, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, while delivering the unanimous judgment, dismissed the claims of the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara. He also termed that the three-way division of the disputed land by the Allahabad HC in its 2010 verdict is wrong.

(With ANI Inputs)

