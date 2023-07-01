Young Women Rappers Rise To Dominate Kashmir's Hip-hop Scene

In Jammu and Kashmir, a new wave of women rappers and hip-hop musicians have emerged on the culturescape who, through their music, are delivering a resounding message of empowerment. The women rappers are breaking stereotypes and glass ceilings and occupying space in a musical genre traditionally dominated by men. Leading this movement are a group of trailblazers like Iqra Nisar and Mehak Ashraf.

Iqra Nisar, who goes by the stage name Ella Young, is a student in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. Nisar's music, which has made a space for itself on the rap music scene, is known for her unapologetic lyrics and infectious energy. Speaking to Republic, Nisar said her music is defined by its relatability and her attempt is to spark conversation on subjects and challenge the status quo while advocating for social change.

Nisar says her songs aim to give voice to the marginalised and inspire listeners to take action.

Twenty-two-year-old Mehak Ashraf is another woman rapper emerging as a prominent figure in Kashmir's music scene. Ashraf, who hails from the Hazratbal city has been performing rap music since she was 12 years old. She performs under the stage name Enimi.

Ashraf and Nisar are inspiring a generation of women who are shedding light on social issues and trying to fight discrimination through their music. With their thought-provoking lyrics, unapologetic delivery, and unwavering determination, these women are amplifying important voices and driving meaningful change within society.

As these female singers continue to shatter stereotypes and dominate the rap and hip-hop scene, they inspire a new era of inclusivity and empowerment. Their influence reaches far beyond music, empowering individuals to embrace their true selves and challenge societal norms. With their voices, these women are rewriting the narrative and leaving an indelible legacy for generations to come.