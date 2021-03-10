Zomato Delivery Guy Who Punched Woman, Broke Her Nose Arrested In Bengaluru: Police

A Zomato delivery personnel was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a city-based model and makeup artist for complaining against him over late delivery of food, police said. The man was arrested shortly after Hitesha Chandranee took to Twitter to air her woes and tagged the city police, who asked her to provide the area details to assist her further.

The model said she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed on Tuesday. "So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this," said Chandranee, crying and showing her bleeding nose in a selfie video.

In a 4-minute long video, Hitesha explained the entire episode and said, "I didn't open the full door, I spoke to him from a gap in the door and told him am talking to the customer care... But he refused to take the order and started screaming, 'bloody I am your slave or what'... I got scared and I tried to shut the door. But he was so huge, he pushed back the door, snatched the order back from my table, and punched me. Then he ran away..." READ | Zomato's 2020 meme rewind: Hilarious posts reveal how Indians ordered food

Zomato reacted to her Twitter post, saying, "We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required." Stating that they were sorry for the incident, the food delivery company tweeted: "Rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."

(With PTI inputs)