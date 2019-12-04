Zomato Asks Twitter What's The Most Creative Restaurant Name, Netizens Answer

Popular food delivery app Zomato Twitter is usually a delight to many foodies. From announcements of new restaurants, offers, or just simply entertaining tweets and food puns, the Zomato twitter has it all. Recently, they started a new trend. Zomato asked netizens to disclose the names of the most creative restaurants they'd come across on the Zomato app. After Zomato’s tweet, Twitter was flooded with several hilarious posts with all sorts of weird and amusing names.

What is the most creative restaurant name you've ever come across? — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 3, 2019

In just a span of three hours, the tweet collects over 200 likes and the number is still increasing. Well, netizens shared all kinds of names which were hilarious.



Zomato in race to acquire UberEats

Online food delivery app Zomato reportedly may acquire UberEats for an asking price of $500 million. Currently, negotiations involve a stock deal for UberEats but the final deal size may change. Zomato might as well raise a fresh round of investment from Uber, amid Ant Financial's ongoing $500-$600 million round. The deal might close with Zomato being the highest bidder. We have reached out to Zomato for comment and shall update this story accordingly.

Earlier, there was a report that Zomato and Swiggy may be in merger talks amid looming threats from Amazon and UbeEats. But Zomato clarified that the company is not in negotiations with Swiggy. In a statement, Zomato spokesperson had said, "We have a tremendous focus on our business metrics and have seen great success in our goal towards profitability. We are not in talks with Swiggy for a merger or acquisition."

However, the Zomato-UberEats acquisition deal could be possible ahead of Amazon's entry in India's food-delivery market. Amazon is gearing up to launch its own online food delivery division to compete with Swiggy, Zomato, and UberEats in the Indian market. It seems like Amazon has plans to disrupt the food retail business and gain maximum market share in the segment.

