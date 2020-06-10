Special Trains From Delhi List: Here's All You Need To Know About The Trains

The Ministry of Railways has announced 200 Trains that will be running across the country from June 1 onwards. Here is a list of trains running from Delhi to various parts of the country. Know the destinations you can reach and the booking dates available on these train routes from Delhi.

List of special trains from Delhi

From To Train name Frequency Earliest date of the ticket availability Onward journey Return journey New Delhi Hyderabad Telangana Express Daily June 10 June 10 Delhi Ahmedabad Ashram Express Daily June 10 June 10 H. Nizamuddin Udaipur City Mewar express Daily June 10 June 10 Delhi Alipurduar Mahananda express Daily June 7 June 16 H. Nizamuddin Jabalpur H. Nizamuddin-Jabalpur express Daily June 12 June 10 New Delhi Dehradun Jan Shatabdi express, Daily June 10 June 10 New Delhi Una Himachal Jan Shatabdi express, Daily June 15 June 10 New Delhi Jammu Tawi New Delhi-Jammu Tawi express Daily June 20 June 11 New Delhi Lucknow Lucknow mail Daily June 15 June 10 New Delhi Lucknow Gomti express Daily June 14 June 10 New Delhi Kanpur Shramshakti express Daily June 10 June 10 New Delhi Manduadih Shivganga express Daily June 20 June 10 H. Nizamuddin Ernakulam mangla express Daily June 10 June 11 New Delhi Rajgir Shramjavi express Daily June 27 June 10 New Delhi Rajendra nagar Sampoorna kranti express Daily June 22 June 10 New Delhi Prayagraj Prayagraj express Daily June 15 June 10

Shramik train from Delhi updates

Since there is no demand of Shramik trains from Delhi government, the Shramik special train movements are likely to decrease unless there is a rise of demand again.

However, the railways will continue to run the Shramik specials only if the originating and the receiving states indicate the need for it. The Shramik special trains are slated to run till June 16 for now.

The Delhi government has ensured that the migrant workers are registered properly so that they can avail the Shramik special services. The government is making sure that the migrant workers' name, address, government ID number, name of destination state, district and nearest railway stations are registered in the Delhi government.

Guidelines about Charting and Boarding of the Trains

Only passengers who have confirmed/RAC tickets would be allowed to enter the station and board the train.

Passengers are advised to reach the train station at least 90 minutes in advance of the train timings.

Linen, blankets, and curtains will not be provided on the train.

Passengers are advised to wear face masks or covers throughout their train journey, as well as from entry to their exit from the railway stations.

Passengers are also advised to download the Aarogya Setu app and follow social distancing during travel and inside the station as well.

Catering charges are not included in the train fare.

Passengers are advised not to travel with heavy luggage as well as asked to carry their individual food and water.

The passengers would have to follow the guidelines after they reach the destination, according to the specific state/UT government rules.

