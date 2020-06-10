Special Trains From Delhi List: Here's All You Need To Know About The Trains

Quick links:
The Ministry of Railways has announced 200 Trains that will be running across the country from June 1 onwards. Here is a list of trains running from Delhi to various parts of the country. Know the destinations you can reach and the booking dates available on these train routes from Delhi.
|From
|To
|Train name
|Frequency
|
Earliest date of the ticket availability
|Onward journey
|Return journey
|
New Delhi
|Hyderabad
|Telangana Express
|Daily
|June 10
|June 10
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Ashram Express
|Daily
|June 10
|June 10
|H. Nizamuddin
|Udaipur City
|Mewar express
|Daily
|June 10
|June 10
|Delhi
|Alipurduar
|Mahananda express
|Daily
|June 7
|June 16
|
H. Nizamuddin
|Jabalpur
|H. Nizamuddin-Jabalpur express
|Daily
|June 12
|June 10
|
New Delhi
|Dehradun
|Jan Shatabdi express,
|Daily
|June 10
|June 10
|
New Delhi
|Una Himachal
|Jan Shatabdi express,
|Daily
|June 15
|June 10
|
New Delhi
|Jammu Tawi
|New Delhi-Jammu Tawi express
|Daily
|June 20
|June 11
|
New Delhi
|Lucknow
|Lucknow mail
|Daily
|June 15
|June 10
|
New Delhi
|Lucknow
|Gomti express
|Daily
|June 14
|June 10
|
New Delhi
|Kanpur
|Shramshakti express
|Daily
|June 10
|June 10
|
New Delhi
|Manduadih
|Shivganga express
|Daily
|June 20
|June 10
|
H. Nizamuddin
|Ernakulam
|mangla express
|Daily
|June 10
|June 11
|
New Delhi
|Rajgir
|Shramjavi express
|Daily
|June 27
|
June 10
|
New Delhi
|Rajendra nagar
|Sampoorna kranti express
|Daily
|June 22
|
June 10
|
New Delhi
|Prayagraj
|Prayagraj express
|Daily
|June 15
|
June 10
Since there is no demand of Shramik trains from Delhi government, the Shramik special train movements are likely to decrease unless there is a rise of demand again.
However, the railways will continue to run the Shramik specials only if the originating and the receiving states indicate the need for it. The Shramik special trains are slated to run till June 16 for now.
The Delhi government has ensured that the migrant workers are registered properly so that they can avail the Shramik special services. The government is making sure that the migrant workers' name, address, government ID number, name of destination state, district and nearest railway stations are registered in the Delhi government.
