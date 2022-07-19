IRCTC Issues New Order For Onboard Catering Services On Premium Trains; Check Prices Here

In a recent update from the Indian Railways, while beverages like tea and coffee got cheaper in premium trains, ordering breakfast, lunch and dinner on board will cost more for passengers who did not pre-book the meal while booking the train tickets.

Indian Railways recently issued an order regarding the catering services in premium trains. Passengers who did not book any meal at the time of booking train tickets will have to pay Rs 50 more while opting for meals onboard. According to sources, the new catering charges will be applicable on all the premium trains including Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express and Duronto Express.

According to an order issued on 15 July by the Indian Railway Board, the new pricing chart includes a detailed tariff chart for various meals that will be provided to the passengers of Indian Railways.

Meal chart for premium trains

According to the meal chart, passengers travelling in Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi Express in 1A or EC will have to pay Rs. 190 for breakfast and evening snacks while opting for onboard catering services. Passengers who opted for meals at the time of ticket booking will have to pay Rs 140 for breakfast and evening snacks. However, onboard charges for catering services for passengers opting for lunch and dinner will be Rs 295.

Passengers travelling in 2AC/3A/CC of Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi Express, will have to pay Rs 155 instead of ₹105 for morning breakfast and Rs 140 instead of Rs 90 for evening snacks and Rs 235 instead of Rs 185 for lunch and dinner.

Indian Railways have also issued a separate chart for charges for passengers travelling in the Sleeper Class category of Duronto Express. However, passengers travelling in 2AC/3A/CC of Duronto Express will have to Rs 115 instead of Rs 65 for morning breakfast. For lunch and dinner, Duronto passengers travelling in 2AC/3A or CC will have to pay Rs 170 instead of Rs.120.

Passengers travelling in the Vande Bharat Express will have to pay ₹205 instead of ₹155 for breakfast and ₹155 instead of ₹105 for the evening snacks while they will need to pay ₹294 instead of ₹244 for Lunch and dinner during their travel.

As the Railway Board has mentioned the charges for tea, breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and dinner for premium trains, passengers must note that the prices include Goods and Service Tax.

(Image: Ministry of Railways)