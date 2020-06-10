Special Trains From Pune List: Expected Train Booking Dates For Pune Starts Today

Quick links:
The Ministry of Railways has announced 200 Trains that will be running across the country from June 1 onwards. Here is a list of trains running from Pune. Know the destinations you can reach and the booking dates available on these special trains from Pune.
|From
|To
|Train name
|Frequency
|
Earliest date of the ticket availability
|Onward journey
|Return journey
|
Pune
|
Danapur
|Pune Danapur Express
|Daily
|June 26
|June 10
There is only one special train that runs from Pune and that is the Pune Danapur Express. The train no. is 02149/50. According to the time table released by the Railways, the ticket availability of the Return journey from this route, i.e. from Danapur to Pune, has started from today. Passengers can check the ticket availability for this route starting today. However, the Pune to Danapur route train booking would start from June 26th.
Image courtesy: Twitter
The railways have run more than 4,347 Shramik Special trains since May 1st and have transported 60 lakh people who were stuck in different states and were not able to reach their home town due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Currently, the need of the Shramik trains seems to be decreasing, however, the Railways have assured the state governments that the trains would be running whenever the state governments demand a need for it.
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock