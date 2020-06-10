Special Trains From Pune List: Expected Train Booking Dates For Pune Starts Today

The Ministry of Railways has announced 200 Trains that will be running across the country from June 1 onwards. Here is a list of trains running from Pune. Know the destinations you can reach and the booking dates available on these special trains from Pune.

List of special trains from Pune

From To Train name Frequency Earliest date of the ticket availability Onward journey Return journey Pune Danapur Pune Danapur Express Daily June 26 June 10

There is only one special train that runs from Pune and that is the Pune Danapur Express. The train no. is 02149/50. According to the time table released by the Railways, the ticket availability of the Return journey from this route, i.e. from Danapur to Pune, has started from today. Passengers can check the ticket availability for this route starting today. However, the Pune to Danapur route train booking would start from June 26th.

Guidelines about Charting and Boarding of the Trains

Only passengers who have confirmed/RAC tickets would be allowed to enter the station and board the train.

Passengers are advised to reach the train station at least 90 minutes in advance of the train timings.

Linen, blankets, and curtains will not be provided on the train.

Passengers are advised to wear face masks or covers throughout their train journey, as well as from entry to their exit from the railway stations.

Passengers are also advised to download the Aarogya Setu app and follow social distancing during travel and inside the station as well.

Catering charges are not included in the train fare.

Passengers are advised not to travel with heavy luggage as well as asked to carry their individual food and water.

The passengers would have to follow the guidelines after they reach the destination, according to the specific state/UT government rules.

Image courtesy: Twitter

Shramik Trains update from Railways

The railways have run more than 4,347 Shramik Special trains since May 1st and have transported 60 lakh people who were stuck in different states and were not able to reach their home town due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Currently, the need of the Shramik trains seems to be decreasing, however, the Railways have assured the state governments that the trains would be running whenever the state governments demand a need for it.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock