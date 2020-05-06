Shramik Special Trains: Sabarmati To Gorakhpur Runs Today, Follows All Lockdown Norms

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, many people are in quarantine away from home and families. But the most affected by this have been the migrant workers and daily wage labourers. For more than a month, there have been ongoing debates about making arrangements for the migrant labourers to go back home. A few days ago, Indian Railways announced that with the help of State governments, they would be running special trains in order to enable migrant workers to go back to their home towns amidst the nation-wide lockdown.

Shramik special train from Sabarmati to Gorakhpur

Earlier today, Western Railway announced on their official Twitter handle that their 15th shramik special train was run from Sabarmati to Gorakhpur. More than 1150 passengers were registered and nominated by state governments for the same. The Western Railway mentioned that all the norms and guidelines of lockdown were followed during the process. Check out the tweet below.

WR ran 15th #ShramikSpecial from Ahmedabad Division. On 6th May, 2020, a special train was run from Sabarmati to Gorakhpur with more than 1150 passengers who were registered & nominated by state govt. All norms of #Lockdown were followed. @drmadiwr @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc pic.twitter.com/ooTPj79VBB — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 6, 2020

The Indian Railways started running special trains to help migrant workers reach their hometowns. Please note, this does not imply that interstate or intercity travelling has been allowed. The Railway Ministry has made it clear that only special trains carrying migrant workers would be operational to help them reach their villages, hometowns, and cities.

All passenger train services, except special trains for specified persons, remains suspended till further advise. pic.twitter.com/086gwp0kwn — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 5, 2020

Moreover, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to his official Twitter handle and announced that the Indian Railways is continuously working towards ensuring the supply of essential goods during COVID 19 lockdown. In his tweet, he mentioned that goods are being transported pan India. Check out the tweets below.

Railways is committed to ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential goods during COVID-19 lockdown.



Keeping people well fed and safe, boxes of fish 🐟, medical kits 💉 and other packages are being transported from Okha in Gujarat to Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai and Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/7LXuTW1hjA — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) May 5, 2020

In its endeavour to deliver food grains amidst COVID-19 lockdown, Railways transported 42 wagons of rice 🌾 to Salem in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/XOzC1TyCyX — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) May 5, 2020

Image Credits: Western Railway Twitter