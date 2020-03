Train Running Status Between Kalyan & Titwala After Special Traffic & Power Block On 14th

Central Railways have announced a special traffic and power block between Kalyan and Titwala. The Railways will run power blocks in midnight on 14 th Match 2020 for Up and Down lines between Kalyan and Titwala for launching and de-launching of a foot over bridge girders at Titwala by road crane. There will also be the removal of abundant OHE structures and other maintenance work. The Railways will operate this special traffic and power bock with a proper alternate train running pattern.

Also read | RailTel Introduces Paperless Working System In South Central Railways Zone And Guntur Division

Train Running Status-

Block I from 02.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs o­n 14.3.2020 (Intervening night of 13/14.3.2020)

Cancellation of suburban train o­n 13.3.2020

TL-63 CSMT-Titwala local leaving CSMT at 22.51 hrs

Cancellation of suburban trains o­n 14.3.2020

KAN-1 Asangaon local leaving Kalyan at 05.28 hrs

N-3 Kasara local leaving CSMT at 04.15 hrs

CTL-1 Titwala local leaving Vidyavihar at 04.51 hrs

CTL-3 Titwala local leaving Vidyavihar at 05.12 hrs

TL-4 CSMT local leaving Titwala at 04.32 hrs

TL-8 CSMT local leaving Titwala at 05.35 hrs

Partial cancellation of suburban trains o­n 14.3.2020

TL-2 CSMT local leaving Titwala at 04.01 hrs will leave at 05.14 hrs from Kurla to CSMT

N-2 CSMT local leaving Kasara at 03.51 hrs will leave at 05.03 hrs from Kalyan to CSMT

TL-6 CSMT local leaving Titwala at 05.11 hrs will leave at 06.26 hrs from Kurla to CSMT

Cancellation of Express/Passenger Trains JCO o­n 13.3.2020

17611 Nanded-CSMT Rajyarani Express

12112 Amravati-CSMT Express

11402 Nagpur-CSMT Nandigram Express

51154 Bhusaval-CSMT Passenger

Cancellation of Express/Passenger Trains JCO o­n 14.3.2020

12118 Manmad-LTT Express

17612 CSMT-Nanded Rajyarani Express

12111 CSMT-Amravati Express

11401 CSMT-Nagpur Nandigram Express

51153 CSMT-Bhusaval Passenger

12117 LTT-Manmad Express

Also read | Mumbai: Central Railway Trains Delayed Due To Rail Fracture

Diversion of Express trains

11062 Muzaffarpur-LTT Express JCO 12.3.2020 will be diverted via Jalgaon-Surat-Vasai Road

11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express JCO 12.3.2020 will be diverted via Manmad-Daund

12541 Gorakhpur-LTT Express JCO 12.3.2020 will be diverted via Jalgaon-Surat-Vasai Road

11016 Gorakhpur-LTT Kushinagar Express JCO 12.3.2020 will be diverted via Manmad-Daund

Rescheduling of Express trains o­n 14.3.2020

12542 LTT-Gorakhpur Express will leave at 12.05 hrs instead of 11.10 hrs

11061 LTT-Muzaffarpur Express will leave at 15.50 hrs instead of 1215 hrs

Regulation of Mail/Express trains arriving CSMT/LTT o­n 14.3.2020

18030 Shalimar-LTT Express

12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur

12102 Howrah-LTT Jnaneshwari Express

12545 Raxaul-LTT Express

12106 Gondia-CSMT Vidarbha Express

17058 Secunderabad-CSMT Devgiri Express

12138 Firozpur-CSMT Punjab Mail

12154 Habibganj-LTT Express

12290 Nagpur-CSMT Duranto Express

The above trains will be regulated o­n Bhusaval Division and arrive at their destination behind schedule by 60 to 100 minutes

Also read | Central Railway Celebrates 95 Years Of EMU Service In Mumbai

BLOCK II from 23.50 hrs to 03.50 hrs o­n 14/15.3.2020 (intervening night)

Cancellation of suburban trains o­n 14.3.2020

TL-61 Titwala local leaving CSMT at 22.00 hrs

TL-63 Titwala local leaving CSMT at 22.51 hrs

TL-67 Titwala local leaving CSMT at 23.44 hrs

TL-58 CSMT local leaving Titwala at 20.21 hrs

TL-62 CSMT local leaving Titwala at 21.00 hrs

TL-66 CSMT local leaving Titwala at 22.06 hrs

Regulation of Mail/Express trains arriving CSMT/LTT o­n 15.3.2020

11062 Muzaffarpur-LTT Express

11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express

12541 Gorakhpur-LTT Express

11016 Gorakhpur-LTT Kushinagar Express

18030 Shalimar-LTT Express

12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur

11402 Nagpur-CSMT Nandigram Express

The above trains will be regulated o­n Bhusaval Division and arrive at their destination behind schedule by 60 to 100 minutes

Also read | First AC Local Of Central Railway Flagged Off In Mumbai