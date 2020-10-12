J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Srinagar's Rambagh

A Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander was among the two terrorists killed in the gunfight with security forces in the Rambagh area of uptown Srinagar. Addressing a press conference, DGP Dilbagh Singh said that the slain Lashkar commander has been identified as Saifullah from Pakistan, who was involved in the series of attacks on security forces including the recent attacks of Nowgam, Pampore.

"In Budgam CRPF attack in which ASI was killed, after that attack on CRPF in Kandizal near Pampore in which 2 CRPF men died, then there was another attack which was repulsed. He was also involved in the Nowgam attack in which two cops of JKP were killed on 14th August,” DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh said during a press conference.

DGP Singh flanked by Inspector General Police, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Inspector General Central Kashmir, Amit Kumar said “This year so far, 75 successful operations have been done in which 180 terrorists have been killed and 138 OGWs and associates have been held by security forces.”

While giving details, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, said,

“Saifullah infiltrated into Kashmir this year and was initially operating in north Kashmir and then in the south for the last two months. Kumar said the operation was launched last night after information about the presence of terrorists in the area."

He further said that the police asked the terrorists to surrender as a standard operating procedure, but they spurned the offer and opened fire on security forces. Furthermore, Kashmir IGP said that many civilians were evacuated from the Rambagh area to safer places.

This is the eighth encounter in Srinagar since May and it comes as a reminder from the terror outfits that the presence of its members has increased in the city.

“In the year 2020, Srinagar city has seen 8 encounters. Whenever terrorist try to find a foothold in the city, our troops were able to neutralize them. We have better intelligence network at places that has shown good results on ground,” said DGP Dilbagh Singh.

