2,300 Coronavirus Cases Reported In Iran; Delhi HC Seeks Evacuation Of Indian Students

In light of the recent coronavirus outbreaks in various parts of the world, including India, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice in a petition asking for the evacuation of Indian students from Iran on an immediate basis.

High Court sought the response of the Central government on the possible evacuation in a petition filed by a group of parents from India who have children studying in various universities in Iran. The petition says that the India students in Iran are stranded and that an evacuation programme should be carried out for their return.

READ | Iran: Supreme Leader Orders Armed Forces To Combat New Virus

The concerned parents further state that there is a serious threat to the health of these students who have been stranded in the country after all the flights to India were cancelled. Moreover, the Universities have closed down the colleges and the hostel facilities. Exams have also been cancelled and the students have been advised to return to their countries.

This petition has been filed even as the travel advisory issued by the Government on February 26 asks people to avoid travelling to Iran.

READ | HC Seeks Centre Stand On Plea To Evacuate Indian Students Stranded In Coronavirus-hit Iran

Coronavirus cases jump to 2,300 in two weeks

In less than two weeks, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iran has jumped from two to more than 2,300. Reports say that this has deeply shaken the public trust in the Iranian regime’s capacity to contain the virus.

At least 77 people in the country have died from the disease including 71-year old Mohammad Mirmohammadi who was an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

READ | Coronavirus: Agra Hotels, Tourists Sites Told To Report Arrival Of Visitors From Italy, Iran, China

The petitioners have sought directions to the Central Government to evacuate the students through any feasible mode while also providing them basic medical aid during their stay in Iran.

The High Court has agreed to hear the petition and has asked the government to file their response to the plea while also submitting a status report on the steps being taken by them to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries. The hearing will take place on March 11.

READ | China To Evacuate Its Citizens From Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(Image: AP)